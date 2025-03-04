Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police ask for help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 15-year-old.

What we know:

Police said Jennah Fausel was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, near 22nd and Wright.

Fausel is described as a female, white, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings and a black hooded sweatshirt.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.