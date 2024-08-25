MPD seeks critically missing teen, last seen near 60th and Burleigh
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 16-year-old D'Andrea R. Sillas.
D'Andrea Sillas is a female, Black, about 5' 7" in height and weighing 180 lbs. She has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.
Sillas was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, gray halter top, blue Lilo and Stitch shorts and black and pink Puma Slides.
She was last seen in the area of 60th and Burleigh on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 p.m.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of D'Andrea Sillas, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.