Critically missing Milwaukee teen located safe

UPDATE: Police said Christian Jones has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing teenager.

What we know:

14-year-old Christian Jones was last in contact with school staff on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 30. Police said he was last believed to be near 80th and Florist.

Police said Jones is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities said he is believed to be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.