Critically missing Milwaukee teen, last seen near 14th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in identifying a critically missing teenager, Nevah Harris.
Missing person information
What we know:
According to MPD, Nevah is 17 years old. However, she has significant cognitive delays and needs the aid of an adult at all times.
Nevah is 5' 08", weighs 180 lbs, has a medium build, black hair with two French braids, and brown eyes.
Nevah was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jean skirt, black socks, and white Adidas tennis shoes.
Nevah was last seen near 14th and Highland on Friday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. Nevah left on foot in an unknown direction.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding Nevah, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
