Critically missing Milwaukee teen, last seen near 14th and Highland

A 17-year-old with cognitive disabilities is missing, and police are asking for your help to find her. Nevah Harris was last seen near 14th and Highland in Milwaukee on Friday, March 14, at about 5:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jean skirt, black socks, and white Adidas tennis shoes.



The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in identifying a critically missing teenager, Nevah Harris.

Missing person information

What we know:

According to MPD, Nevah is 17 years old. However, she has significant cognitive delays and needs the aid of an adult at all times.

Nevah is 5' 08", weighs 180 lbs, has a medium build, black hair with two French braids, and brown eyes.

Nevah was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jean skirt, black socks, and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Nevah was last seen near 14th and Highland on Friday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. Nevah left on foot in an unknown direction.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding Nevah, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.