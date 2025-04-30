Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said a 75-year-old man is considered critically missing on Wednesday, April 30. Paul Barnett was last seen Wednesday afternoon, April 30, near 39th and Galena. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7231.



A 75-year-old man is considered critically missing.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Paul Barnett was last seen Wednesday afternoon, April 30, near 39th and Galena.

Barnett is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Police said he is balding with straight gray hair and a full gray beard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was wearing a green and black-colored hooded sweatshirt, black skull cap, gray jogging pants and black and white tennis shoes. He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7231.