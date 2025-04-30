Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance
MILWAUKEE - A 75-year-old man is considered critically missing.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Paul Barnett was last seen Wednesday afternoon, April 30, near 39th and Galena.
Barnett is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Police said he is balding with straight gray hair and a full gray beard.
He was wearing a green and black-colored hooded sweatshirt, black skull cap, gray jogging pants and black and white tennis shoes. He should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7231.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department