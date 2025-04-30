Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

By
Published  April 30, 2025 10:30pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Paul Barnett

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department said a 75-year-old man is considered critically missing on Wednesday, April 30.
    • Paul Barnett was last seen Wednesday afternoon, April 30, near 39th and Galena.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7231.

MILWAUKEE - A 75-year-old man is considered critically missing.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Paul Barnett was last seen Wednesday afternoon, April 30, near 39th and Galena.

Barnett is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Police said he is balding with straight gray hair and a full gray beard.

He was wearing a green and black-colored hooded sweatshirt, black skull cap, gray jogging pants and black and white tennis shoes. He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7231.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

