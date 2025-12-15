Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man last heard from more than a month ago.
What we know:
Police say 53-year-old William Riley was last heard from on Nov. 14, 2025, in Milwaukee. His exact location at the time is unknown.
Riley is described as a Black male with a thin build, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Riley was last seen on foot.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Riley or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department