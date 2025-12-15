Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 53-year-old William Riley. Riley was last heard from on Nov. 14, 2025, somewhere in Milwaukee. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District Four.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man last heard from more than a month ago.

What we know:

Police say 53-year-old William Riley was last heard from on Nov. 14, 2025, in Milwaukee. His exact location at the time is unknown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Riley is described as a Black male with a thin build, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Riley was last seen on foot.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Riley or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four at 414-935-7242.