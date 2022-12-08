Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen near 42nd and Nash

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing man. William Rogers was last seen in the area of N. 42nd Street and W. Nash Street. He was last heard from on Dec. 5.

Rogers is described as a black, male, 5'05" tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, and a heavy build. He has a hunched-over posture due to his age. He is wearing unknown color shirt/ pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.