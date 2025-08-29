Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 38th and Rohr

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. James Hampton, 68, was last in contact with his family on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 28. He was last believed to be in the area of N. 38th Street and W. Rohr Street in Milwaukee.



What we know:

James Hampton, 68, was last in contact with his family on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 28. He was last believed to be in the area of N. 38th Street and W. Rohr Street in Milwaukee.

Hampton is described as a male, black, 6'03" tall, and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Hampton is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.