Critically missing Milwaukee man located, safe

UPDATE: Keenan Pemberton has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

Police said 42-year-old Keenan Pemberton was last seen at around noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 51st and Chambers. He should be on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man.

What we know:

Police said 42-year-old Keenan Pemberton was last seen at around noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 51st and Chambers.

Pemberton is around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and an unknown hairstyle.

He was wearing black sweatpants and a black winter jacket over a white t-shirt. He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.