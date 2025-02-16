Critically missing Milwaukee man located, safe
article
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Keenan Pemberton has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man.
What we know:
Police said 42-year-old Keenan Pemberton was last seen at around noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 51st and Chambers.
Pemberton is around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and an unknown hairstyle.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
He was wearing black sweatpants and a black winter jacket over a white t-shirt. He should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department