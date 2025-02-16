Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man located, safe

Updated  February 16, 2025 7:52pm CST
Keenan Pemberton

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Keenan Pemberton has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief

    • Police said 42-year-old Keenan Pemberton was last seen at around noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 51st and Chambers.
    • He should be on foot.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man.

What we know:

Police said 42-year-old Keenan Pemberton was last seen at around noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 51st and Chambers.

Pemberton is around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and an unknown hairstyle.

He was wearing black sweatpants and a black winter jacket over a white t-shirt.  He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

