Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: John Petchul has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 64-year-old John Petchul. He was last seen on foot near 39th and Lloyd around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police ask anyone with information to contact District Three at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating John Petchul, a critically missing 64-year-old man last seen Sunday, Nov. 9.

What we know:

Police say Petchul was on foot near 39th and Lloyd around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he was last observed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Petchul is described as a white male, 5'08", with a slim build, gray hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Petchul’s whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department — District 3 at 414-935-7232.