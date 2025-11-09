Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: John Petchul has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating John Petchul, a critically missing 64-year-old man last seen Sunday, Nov. 9.
What we know:
Police say Petchul was on foot near 39th and Lloyd around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he was last observed.
Petchul is described as a white male, 5'08", with a slim build, gray hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and white shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Petchul’s whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department — District 3 at 414-935-7232.
