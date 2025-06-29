Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

Published  June 29, 2025 8:12pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Henry Goodlow Jr.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Henry Goodlow Jr. has been located and is safe.

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department said Henry Goodlow Jr. was last seen on Sunday morning.
    • He was last seen near 7th and Reservoir.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 72-year-old man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Henry Goodlow Jr. was last seen on Sunday morning, June 29, near 7th and Reservoir.

Goodlow is described as a Black male, standing around 5’5" tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. MPD said he should be wearing a dark-colored beanie, gray or white t-shirt with "Adidas" written on the front, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers, with a watch or bracelet on left wrist.  

He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews