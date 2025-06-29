Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Henry Goodlow Jr. has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 72-year-old man.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Henry Goodlow Jr. was last seen on Sunday morning, June 29, near 7th and Reservoir.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Goodlow is described as a Black male, standing around 5’5" tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. MPD said he should be wearing a dark-colored beanie, gray or white t-shirt with "Adidas" written on the front, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers, with a watch or bracelet on left wrist.
He should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department