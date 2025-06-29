Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: Henry Goodlow Jr. has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said Henry Goodlow Jr. was last seen on Sunday morning. He was last seen near 7th and Reservoir. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.



Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 72-year-old man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Henry Goodlow Jr. was last seen on Sunday morning, June 29, near 7th and Reservoir.

Goodlow is described as a Black male, standing around 5’5" tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. MPD said he should be wearing a dark-colored beanie, gray or white t-shirt with "Adidas" written on the front, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers, with a watch or bracelet on left wrist.

He should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.