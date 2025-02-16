Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

article

The Brief 27-year-old Amrinder Singh was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 16th and Becher. Police said Singh is known to frequent the areas around the Amtrak station. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing man.

What we know:

Police said 27-year-old Amrinder Singh was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 16th and Becher. It is unknown what direction he last traveled.

Police said Singh is known to frequent the areas around the Amtrak station.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He is 6' 02" and approximately 135 pounds, with black hair. It's unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.