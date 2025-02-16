Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

Published  February 16, 2025 4:44pm CST
Missing Persons
Amrinder Singh

    • 27-year-old Amrinder Singh was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 16th and Becher.
    • Police said Singh is known to frequent the areas around the Amtrak station.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing man.

What we know:

Police said 27-year-old Amrinder Singh was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, near 16th and Becher. It is unknown what direction he last traveled. 

Police said Singh is known to frequent the areas around the Amtrak station.

He is 6' 02" and approximately 135 pounds, with black hair.  It's unknown what he was last seen wearing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.

