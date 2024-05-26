Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen early Sunday morning

article

Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing man, Tayveon M. Lay.

According to police, 23-year-old Tayveon Lay was last seen in the area of 75th and Northridge Lakes Boulevard (just east of the Northridge Mall property) at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Tayveon is described as a Black man, 5' 10" with a slim build and weighing 135 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white writing, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone having contact with him, or anyone having any information, is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.