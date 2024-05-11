Silver Alert: Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen Friday

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing person, 63-year-old Michael A. Smith.

According to police, Smith is a 63-year-old African American man, 5 ft 7 in, weighing 200 lbs, wearing a short black/gray afro haircut. He has a light complexion, with a black/gray goatee.

He was last seen wearing a light blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light blue sweatpants, and a black skull cap with straight edges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Smith was last seen near 33rd and Highland in Milwaukee on Friday, May 10, just after 8 p.m.

If you have any information his wherabouts, you are asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.