MPD: critically missing man least seen near 29th and Scott

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing person, Evan P. Millies.

21-year-old Evan Millies was last seen in the area of 29th and Scott in Milwaukee around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

He is described as a white man, 5' 9" with a medium build and weighing 185 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a full black beard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a white and brown Nike windbreaker, white and brown Nike track pants, and black boots.

Anyone having contact with him, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.