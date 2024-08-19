Critically missing Milwaukee man; Silver Alert issued

article

A Silver Alert was issued for a critically missing man on Monday night, Aug. 19.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 70-year-old Steven Burroughs was last seen around 3:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, near 79th and Bobolink.

Burroughs is described as a male, Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds, with short gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He was wearing a blue Brewers baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white socks and black shoes.

He was last seen on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.