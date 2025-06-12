Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

article

The Brief Jesus Figueroa-Torres is considered critically missing. He was last seen Thursday afternoon near 23rd and Lapham. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.



Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man who was last seen on Thursday, June 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 48-year-old Jesus Figueroa-Torres was last seen Thursday afternoon near 23rd and Lapham.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Figueroa-Torres is described as a Hispanic male, standing around 5’08" tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Police said he has a light complexion and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, navy blue T-shirt, and black joggers. He was last seen driving a red 2012 Toyota 4Runner with a license plate of ASD4967.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.