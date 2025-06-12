Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

Published  June 12, 2025 10:45pm CDT
Missing Persons
Jesus Figueroa-Torres

    • Jesus Figueroa-Torres is considered critically missing.
    • He was last seen Thursday afternoon near 23rd and Lapham.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man who was last seen on Thursday, June 12. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 48-year-old Jesus Figueroa-Torres was last seen Thursday afternoon near 23rd and Lapham.

Figueroa-Torres is described as a Hispanic male, standing around 5’08" tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Police said he has a light complexion and is bald. 

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, navy blue T-shirt, and black joggers.  He was last seen driving a red 2012 Toyota 4Runner with a license plate of ASD4967.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222. 

