Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen on Marine Drive

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing girl. Andriannah Wilson was last seen in the area of 76th Street and Marine Drive at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Wilson is described as an 11-year-old girl, 5’1"tall, 110 pounds, with dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a blue polo, and tan khakis.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. - 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.