Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 62nd and Villard

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Charlene Ruffin was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1 near 62nd and Villard around 8 a.m., police said.

Ruffin is described as a Black girl, 4'11" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, a brown complexion, medium-length braids, and blue and blonde coloring.

Additionally, Ruffin is missing hair in her left eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a brown fur-lined hood, blue jeans, and dark blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Ruffins's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.