Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 32nd and Brown

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith.

Smith was last seen on Feb. 4 at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Brown Street.

Smith is described as a female, black, 5'02" tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown and white fur coat with a brown or tan pants.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



