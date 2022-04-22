Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 16th and Fiebrantz

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 10-year-old critical missing, Ronnai McClelland. She was last seen in the area of 16th and Fiebrantz Avenue on Thursday, April 21 around 10:11PM.

She was last seen with 13-year-old Kamarion McClelland.

Ronnai is described as a black female, 4'06" tall, 145 pounds, with medium length hair. She was last seen wearing white collar Oxford school uniform shirt, navy blue uniform pants, and black flats. She also had a purple/white Lol Doll backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022.