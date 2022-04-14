Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 14th and Burleigh

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Patrice Harris.

She was last seen Wednesday, April 13 around 10 p.m. on foot going eastbound on W. Burleigh Street from the area of 14th and Burleigh.

Harris is described as 5'01" tall, 169lbs, with black and red French braids. She was last seen wearing a red Puma hoodie with white lettering, multicolored pajama-like pants, white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department