Critically missing, endangered Milwaukee teen; police seek public's help

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing teenage girl. 13-year-old Jamyla Norwood was last in contact with her family on Monday afternoon, July 28. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



What we know:

13-year-old Jamyla Norwood was last in contact with her family on Monday afternoon, July 28. She was last believed to be in the area of 24th and Burleigh.

Police said around 3:50 p.m., her mother received multiple text messages from unknown numbers stating that her daughter was dead. While talking with Jamyla, she heard a girl in the background say that she would beat Jamyla, and they would push her down the stairs.

After hearing these threats, the phone disconnected, and she has not heard from her since.

Her mother believes that she is in danger.

Norwood is described as female, Black, 5’3" and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black T-shirt, blue jean pants, and yellow and black shoes.

Police said she does not have any money or any means of transportation. She should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.