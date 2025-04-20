Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Elma Edwards has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief 86-year-old Elma Edwards is considered critically missing. She was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, near 70th and Courtland. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing woman.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 86-year-old Elma Edwards was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, near 70th and Courtland.

Edwards is around 5'3" feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.