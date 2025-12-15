Critically missing Milwaukee boy located safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Liam Brown has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critically missing child last seen on the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Liam Brown, 11, was last seen around 11:10 a.m. Monday near 44th and Concordia.
Brown is described as a Black male with a thin build, standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Brown was last seen wearing a black and orange jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.
