Critically missing Milwaukee boy located safe

UPDATE: Police said Liam Brown has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 11-year-old Liam Brown, reported as a critically missing person. Brown was last seen late Monday morning near 44th and Concordia. Police urge anyone with information to contact MPD District 7 immediately.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critically missing child last seen on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Liam Brown, 11, was last seen around 11:10 a.m. Monday near 44th and Concordia.

Brown is described as a Black male with a thin build, standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Brown was last seen wearing a black and orange jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.