Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 25th and Burleigh

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson was last seen Monday, Nov. 4, near 25th and Burleigh. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwuakee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

Police said 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson was last seen Monday, Nov. 4, near 25th and Burleigh around 5 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hudson is described as 4'3" tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be on foot. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants with white stripes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.