Critically missing man last seen near Milwaukee and Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Rick Porter, who was last seen near Milwaukee and Wisconsin on Saturday, July 22.

Police said he was last seen in that area around 5 p.m.

Porter is described as a Black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. It is unknown what Porter was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone having any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.