Critically missing man last seen near Bradford Beach

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing John Tabotabo.

Police said Tabotabo was last seen near Bradford Beach on Friday, June 30, around 6:30 pm.

Tabotabo is described as a 47-year-old Asian man, 5’2" tall, weighing 175 pounds, with slightly long black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue polo shirt, grey swim trunks and unknown-style footwear.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788. Please ask to be connected to the Investigative Services Bureau On-call Supervisor.