Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

UPDATE: Police said Jaden Barksdale has been located and is safe.

Read the original missing persons report:

The Brief Critically missing 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale was last seen near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Oct. 28, around 1:20 p.m. Barksdale is described as 5'03" and weighing 100 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

Police said 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale was last seen near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Oct. 28, around 1:20 p.m. He should be on foot.

Barksdale is described as 5'03" and weighing 100 pounds with a caramel complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, cream-colored sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.