Critically missing girl in Milwaukee; mother speaks out, continues search

The Brief 14-year-old Olivia Hanson from Illinois was last seen in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 17, and 10 days later, her mother continues to search for her daughter. The Milwaukee Police Department upgraded the missing persons alert to critically missing. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272 .



A teenager from Illinois last seen in Milwaukee has now been missing for 10 days.

Missing teenage girl

What we know:

14-year-old Olivia Hanson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, near 88th and Vienna. On Sunday, April 27, the Milwaukee Police Department said the missing alert had been upgraded to critically missing.

Olivia Hanson

There have been several leads, including a sighting in front of Ambassador Hotel Milwaukee and another at an abandoned duplex near Layton and Greenfield. Nothing’s panned out.

Mother continues her search

What they're saying:

Her mother, Virginia Attaway, is covering Milwaukee with missing posters and following every lead she gets from people on the street.

It is every mother’s worst nightmare.

"We’ve been all over the city – and we’re not going to stop," Attaway said. "I keep having all these different scenarios run through my mind. I’m just terrified. Each day it just means she’s in more danger."

There was a tip from a man who said he had been with Hanson for four days. Attaway said that pushed MPD to classify her daughter as "critically missing."

"There are no good intentions a man could have with a 14-year-old little girl."

She said police later found and interviewed that man. But even that was two days ago.

The backstory:

Hanson and her family are from Bridgeport, Ill., but was in Milwaukee for treatment at Lad Lake St. Rose Campus. Her family said she and another party left the facility, but the other teen returned and told the adults there that they were concerned.

"She was not familiar with the area," Attaway said. "She didn’t know any people here. Nothing."

Attaway is determined to make sure everyone in the area knows her daughter’s face. She does not want to let another day go by.

"I just want her safe," she said. "I want to bring her back home."

Have you seen her?

What you can do:

Hanson is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family noted she has a small freckle on her upper lip.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to Lad Lake for comment but did not hear back.