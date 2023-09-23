Milwaukee missing girl found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Sanders was found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing Alana Sanders.

Sanders was last seen near 23rd and Hopkins. She was last seen wearing a powdered blue collared shirt, navy blue pants and white and grey tennis shoes.

Sanders is a 10-year-old Black girl, 4’5" tall, with a stocky build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m.-12 a.m., or 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m.-8 a.m.

Again, Milwaukee police said Sanders was found safe.