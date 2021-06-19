Critically missing 57-year-old man, located safe

UPDATE: Julio Laboy has been located safe.

---

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating critically missing Julio C. Laboy who last seen near 67th and Mt. Vernon on the city's west side around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Julio Laboy

Laboy is a Hispanic man, 57 years old, 5’9", 180 pounds, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a long-sleeve black and gray shirt, gray sweatpants with spots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. and the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.