Critically missing 23-year-old man; police seek help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Nevan Gumieny

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help locating a missing 23-year-old man last seen near Oakland and Kenwood near UWM's campus around noon Monday, Nov. 8.

Nevan Gumieny is described as a 5'11" white male and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, black and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 AM -4:00 AM and Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. 

