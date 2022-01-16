Critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee girl

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl last seen Saturday, Jan. 15 around 6:20 p.m. near 40th and Burleigh.

Serenity Carr is described as a black female, 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, with black hair in a short afro. She was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, black leggings, unknown shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android