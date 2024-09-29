Critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating critically missing 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale. He was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, on foot near 24th and Atkinson. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing child.

Police said 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. He was on foot near 24th and Atkinson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Barksdale is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds. He is described as having a caramel complexion, black hair with a brown patch and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Related article

Barksdale might be riding a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.