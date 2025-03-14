Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 51st and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.
Missing woman
What we know:
Lisa Perkins, 33, was last seen on Thursday, March 13. She was last believed to be in the area of 51st and Chambers.
Perkins is described as a female, black, 5’1" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Perkins was last seen wearing a purple zip-up jacket, gray/white striped sweater, army green skinny jeans and rubber Chelsea-style boots. Perkins was last seen traveling on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.