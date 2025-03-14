Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 51st and Chambers

By
Published  March 14, 2025 5:28am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Lisa Perkins,

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing woman.
    • Lisa Perkins, 33, was last seen on Thursday, March 13 in the area of 51st and Chambers.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman. 

Lisa Perkins, 33, was last seen on Thursday, March 13. She was last believed to be in the area of 51st and Chambers. 

Perkins is described as a female, black, 5’1" tall, 110 pounds, with  brown eyes, and black hair. Perkins was last seen wearing a purple zip-up jacket, gray/white striped sweater, army green skinny jeans and rubber Chelsea-style boots.  Perkins was last seen traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

