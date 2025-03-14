Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 51st and Chambers

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing woman. Lisa Perkins, 33, was last seen on Thursday, March 13 in the area of 51st and Chambers. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.

Missing woman

What we know:

Lisa Perkins, 33, was last seen on Thursday, March 13. She was last believed to be in the area of 51st and Chambers.

Perkins is described as a female, black, 5’1" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Perkins was last seen wearing a purple zip-up jacket, gray/white striped sweater, army green skinny jeans and rubber Chelsea-style boots. Perkins was last seen traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.