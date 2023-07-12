Critical missing Milwaukee woman last seen near 47th and Lloyd

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person. Desteny Rockwell-Chappell was last seen around 4 p.m. July 7 in the area of 47th and Lloyd.

Desteny, 18, was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts with orange sides, white Jordan shoes with yellow, orange, and green laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 414-935-7360.