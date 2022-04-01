Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Diana Banker

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing Diana Banker. She was last heard from on Thursday, March 31 at approximately 8 p.m. 

Banker is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red parka jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white flip flops. 

Banker could possibly be driving a 2006 black, 4-door, Acura.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

