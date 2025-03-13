Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 64th and Congress
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.
Missing teen
What we know:
Jalen Harris, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 12. He was last believed to be in the area of 64th and Congress.
Harris is described as a male, black, 5'9' tall, 120 pounds, with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black/gray/white camouflage mask, black/white Nike Tech jacket, light gray jogger pants w/ a white stripe, and black/white Nike shoes. Harris should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.