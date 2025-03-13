Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 64th and Congress

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 17-year-old boy. Jalen Harris, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 12. He was last believed to be in the area of 64th and Congress. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.

Missing teen

What we know:

Jalen Harris, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 12. He was last believed to be in the area of 64th and Congress.

Harris is described as a male, black, 5'9' tall, 120 pounds, with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black/gray/white camouflage mask, black/white Nike Tech jacket, light gray jogger pants w/ a white stripe, and black/white Nike shoes. Harris should be on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.