Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 64th and Congress

Published  March 13, 2025 5:46am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jalen Harris

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 17-year-old boy. 
    • Jalen Harris, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 12. He was last believed to be in the area of 64th and Congress. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person. 

Missing teen

What we know:

Jalen Harris, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 12. He was last believed to be in the area of 64th and Congress. 

Harris is described as a male, black, 5'9' tall, 120 pounds, with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black/gray/white camouflage mask, black/white Nike Tech jacket, light gray jogger pants w/ a white stripe, and black/white Nike shoes. Harris should be on foot.  

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews