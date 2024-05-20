Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Police said Jerome T Coltrane, 46, was last seen near 51st and Silver Spring around 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 20.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds, with a thin build, black and gray hair and brown eyes. He is described as clean shaven, with a low haircut, wearing gray pants with a red stripe, green jacket and black rain boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.