Milwaukee man, reported critically missing Wednesday, found safe

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. Joshua Williams, 27, was last seen around 2:20 a.m. on June 25 in the area of Cambridge Avenue and North Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 1, at 414-935-7212.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Joshua Williams, 27, has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing man.

What we know:

Joshua Williams, 27, was last seen around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25 in the area of Cambridge Avenue and North Avenue. He was operating a 2016, black Chrysler four-door.

Williams is described as 5'11" tall, 185 pounds, with black hair, and a long goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 1, at 414-935-7212.