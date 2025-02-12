Critical missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says Michael Vaughner, 62, has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Missing man

What we know:

Michael Vaughner, 62, was last seen in the area of 89th and & Mill Road on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m. Michael should be on foot.

Michael is described as 5’6" tall, 172 pounds, a bald head, salt and pepper beard, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, gray and black checkered pajama pants and black flip-flops.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.