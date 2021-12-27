Critical missing Milwaukee man last seen near 70th and Hampton

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Robert Parrott Jr. was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of N. 70th Street and W. Hampton Avenue.

He is described as a 28-year-old, black, male, 6'02" tall, weighing 350 pounds. He was last seen wearing a teal/turquoise short sleeve -t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and slippers with Green Bay Packers Design.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.