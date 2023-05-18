Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 55th and Garfield

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing person. Edwin Ihlenfeld was last seen in the area of 55th and Garfield on Wednesday, May 17.

Ihlenfeld is described as a 19-year-old white man, 5’10" tall, 155 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2009 Nissan Altima.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.



