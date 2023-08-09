Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 27th and Vienna

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Roy Reynolds was last seen on Monday, Aug. 7 at approximately 8:30 a.m. near 27th and Vienna. He is believed to have left on foot.

Reynolds is described as a black male, 63-years--old 5'05"-5'06" tall, 185 pounds, bald, no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Reynolds' whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405