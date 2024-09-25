Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 13th and Locust

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help in locating a critical missing man. He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24 on foot with a walker. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Police say 76-year-old Terry Green was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of 13th and Locust. He was on foot with a walker.

Green is described as a male, black, 5'07" tall, 150 pounds, medium build, balding/short gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo shorts, and black boots.

Anyone with information on GREEN’S whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police District 5 at 414-935-7252.