Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 69th and Silver Spring

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. Jewel Lay was last seen on Wednesday, March 12 in the area of 68th and Silver Spring. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 62-year-old man.

Missing man

What we know:

Jewel Lay was last seen on Wednesday, March 12 in the area of 69th and Silver Spring.

Lay is described as a male, black, 6'1" tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He has a scar on the left side of his face and on his left hand.

Lay was last seen wearing a black/gray coat, black hat, and blue jeans. He was last seen leaving in a vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.