Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 69th and Silver Spring

By
Published  March 13, 2025 5:54am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jewel Lay

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. 
    • Jewel Lay was last seen on Wednesday, March 12 in the area of 68th and Silver Spring.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 62-year-old man. 

Missing man

What we know:

Jewel Lay was last seen on Wednesday, March 12 in the area of 69th and Silver Spring. 

Lay is described as a male, black, 6'1" tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He has a scar on the left side of his face and on his left hand. 

Lay was last seen wearing a black/gray coat, black hat, and blue jeans. He was last seen leaving in a vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

