Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 69th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 62-year-old man.
Missing man
What we know:
Jewel Lay was last seen on Wednesday, March 12 in the area of 69th and Silver Spring.
Lay is described as a male, black, 6'1" tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He has a scar on the left side of his face and on his left hand.
Lay was last seen wearing a black/gray coat, black hat, and blue jeans. He was last seen leaving in a vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
