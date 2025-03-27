Silver Alert: Critical missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 48th and Cherry

article

The Brief MPD is looking for a critically missing man, 67-year-old Abran Huerta. He was last seen on Thursday, March 27, near 48th and Cherry. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Abran Huerta.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Abran is described as a 67-year-old male, Hispanic, 5’ 07" in height, and weighing 200 lbs.

He has green eyes, balding hair with gray hair on the sides, and a slight mustache.

Related article

He was last seen on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at about 10 a.m. near 48th and Cherry.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

An updated Silver Alert issued by the Milwaukee Police Department says that Abran is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Abran Huerta's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.