Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 40th and Center

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing person Nevaeh Green. She was last seen Wednesday, April 26 near 40th and Center.

Green is 12 years old, 5’3" tall, 95 pounds, with long black hair in long braids, last seen wearing light blue jeans, multicolor t-shirt, black/purple Nike Jordan tennis shoes, and a black winter coat.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.