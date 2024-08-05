Critical missing Milwaukee girl found safe

article

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said Amiracle Luckett has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

is seeking the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old critically missing child.

Police said Amiracle Luckett was last in contact with her family on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5. She was last believed to be in the area of 33rd and Lloyd.

Luckett is described as a Black female, around 3 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighing around 60 to 70 pounds. She has a medium complexion, with black hair in shoulder-length braids.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans and unknown shoes.

Related article

Luckett should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.